Trouble in River City? California resident has claims of holding Music Man history

“The information we had been able to find, with comparing the serial number provided and the maker, the horn itself would’ve been dated after the movie was produced,” Whitehurst said.

According to him, the numbering issue raised a flag, as did the lack of documentation for the instrument and the ultimate inability to verify whether or not the euphonium was in fact a screen-used piece from “The Music Man.”

“Without having proper documentation, we weren’t able to confirm it. And with the information we were able to find the manufacturers didn’t line up,” Whitehurst said.

Per Whitehurst, someone who does verification for their work weighed in on the matter, but he chose not to disclose who the person was or what their specific credentials were. When asked why he chose not to disclose the expert in question, Whitehurst said: “(I) would not want to cause more of a stir than there already is.”

With that information, Whitehurst said that The Music Man Square decided to not go through with any deal, which the private investor followed suit on.

DeNormandie said he felt “blindsided” by that decision.