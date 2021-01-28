Union Station anniversary, guitar history among Durham Museum exhibits this year

OMAHA — Exhibits focusing on the history of the guitar, the 90th anniversary of Omaha’s Union Station and women’s suffrage are on the 2021 events lineup at the Durham Museum.
Displays will come from both national and international archives as well as Omaha organizations. One is a collaboration with the Omaha Conservatory of Music and another is in partnership with the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center.
The complete schedule:
“Guitar: The Instrument That Rocked the World,” Feb 6-April 25: More than 60 guitars and nearly 100 historical artifacts are featured in this exhibit from the National Guitar Museum in New York City. Patrons will learn about various musical genres and the science of pitch and tone, and have a chance to play a Guinness-record-breaking 43.5-foot-long guitar.
“Instrumental: Making Music with the Omaha Conservatory of Music,” Feb. 6-April 25: Guests learn how to make instruments from things they have at home.
“Beyond the Vote,” March 6-June 6: This show blends images from the women’s suffrage movement with contemporary works by local artists to celebrate passage of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote. The exhibit, a partnership with the Smithsonian Institution and the Library of Congress, explores the lasting impact of the amendment, which was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.
“James Cameron — Challenging the Deep,” May 22-Sept. 12: Filmmaker James Cameron (“Titanic”) has another side: an interest in deep ocean science, technology and exploration. He even designed a submersible vessel, Deepsea Challenger. This exhibit from the Australian National Maritime Museum dives deep into his passion.
“Omaha Uncovered: Revealing History Through Art and Story,” Aug. 7-Nov. 21: The Durham will celebrate the 90th anniversary of Union Station with several preservation projects. In one of them, conservators will be on display restoring an aerial mural of Omaha in partnership with the Gerald R. Ford Conservation Center. The mural, which once hung in the office of the Omaha Bee newspaper, looks west from the Missouri River.
“40 Chances: Finding Hope in a Hungry World,” Oct. 6-Jan. 9, 2022: Photographer Howard Buffett, son of Warren, documented the world hunger crisis as part of a global campaign to raise awareness. Also a farmer and philanthropist, he visited more than 135 countries in his quest.
For more information, visit durhammuseum.org