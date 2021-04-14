 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Video and Photos: 'Looking Up' home to stay
0 comments
top story

Video and Photos: 'Looking Up' home to stay

{{featured_button_text}}
 
20210414_new_lookingup_6

Artist Tom Friedman’s new “Looking Up” sculpture is hoisted toward its installation site outside the River's Edge Pavilion on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A previous version of the 33-foot-tall sculpture stood at the same site from May 2019 to December 2020, and was previously installed on the Chicago lakefront following a six-month stretch on Park Avenue in New York City. The piece, which was created with crushed aluminum foil, roasting pans and baking tins, with the imprint of the original materials retained via molding and lost wax casting, went to a private location, but Iowa West Foundation officials said its popularity inspired a permanent version to be created for the riverfront. The National Center for Arts Research ranked the Council Bluffs metro at sixth on the list of most vibrant art communities in the country for medium-sized cities last year.
20210414_new_lookingup_5

A crew from Davis Erection puts a fence up after finishing the installation of artist Tom Friedman’s new “Looking Up” sculpture outside the River’s Edge Pavilion on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A previous version of the 33-foot-tall sculpture stood at the same site from May 2019 to December 2020, and was previously installed on the Chicago lakefront following a six-month stretch on Park Avenue in New York City. The piece, which was created with crushed aluminum foil, roasting pans and baking tins, with the imprint of the original materials retained via molding and lost wax casting, went to a private location, but Iowa West Foundation officials said its popularity inspired a permanent version to be created for the riverfront. The National Center for Arts Research ranked the Council Bluffs metro at sixth on the list of most vibrant art communities in the country for medium-sized cities last year.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
20210414_new_lookingup_4

A crane drops artist Tom Friedman’s new “Looking Up” sculpture above its installation site outside the River's Edge Pavilion on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A previous version of the 33-foot-tall sculpture stood at the same site from May 2019 to December 2020, and was previously installed on the Chicago lakefront following a six-month stretch on Park Avenue in New York City. The piece, which was created with crushed aluminum foil, roasting pans and baking tins, with the imprint of the original materials retained via molding and lost wax casting, went to a private location, but Iowa West Foundation officials said its popularity inspired a permanent version to be created for the riverfront. The National Center for Arts Research ranked the Council Bluffs metro at sixth on the list of most vibrant art communities in the country for medium-sized cities last year.
20210414_new_lookingup_3

A man snaps photos from atop the River’s Edge Pavilion as artist Tom Friedman’s new “Looking Up” sculpture is installed on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A previous version of the 33-foot-tall sculpture stood at the same site from May 2019 to December 2020, and was previously installed on the Chicago lakefront following a six-month stretch on Park Avenue in New York City. The piece, which was created with crushed aluminum foil, roasting pans and baking tins, with the imprint of the original materials retained via molding and lost wax casting, went to a private location, but Iowa West Foundation officials said its popularity inspired a permanent version to be created for the riverfront. The National Center for Arts Research ranked the Council Bluffs metro at sixth on the list of most vibrant art communities in the country for medium-sized cities last year.
20210414_new_lookingup_2

A new version of artist Tom Friedman's "Looking Up" overlooks Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park after being installed outside the River's Edge Pavilion on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A previous version of the 33-foot-tall sculpture stood at the same site from May 2019 to December 2020, and was previously installed on the Chicago lakefront following a six-month stretch on Park Avenue in New York City. The piece, which was created with crushed aluminum foil, roasting pans and baking tins, with the imprint of the original materials retained via molding and lost wax casting, went to a private location, but Iowa West Foundation officials said its popularity inspired a permanent version to be created for the riverfront. The National Center for Arts Research ranked the Council Bluffs metro at sixth on the list of most vibrant art communities in the country for medium-sized cities last year.
20210414_new_lookingup_1

A crew from Davis Erection prepares for the installation of artist Tom Friedman’s new “Looking Up” sculpture outside the River’s Edge Pavilion on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A previous version of the 33-foot-tall sculpture stood at the same site from May 2019 to December 2020, and was previously installed on the Chicago lakefront following a six-month stretch on Park Avenue in New York City. The piece, which was created with crushed aluminum foil, roasting pans and baking tins, with the imprint of the original materials retained via molding and lost wax casting, went to a private location, but Iowa West Foundation officials said its popularity inspired a permanent version to be created for the riverfront. The National Center for Arts Research ranked the Council Bluffs metro at sixth on the list of most vibrant art communities in the country for medium-sized cities last year.
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The great royal romance between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert