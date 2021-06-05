Watch Now: Local muralist makes Prairie Gate lobby unique

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To start the process of painting, Irwin would normally do a sketch with colored pencils, but she said she couldn’t really convey to them what it would look like with just a sketch.

She ended up creating the mini painting since this project is a different style and because she didn’t have any examples she thought would work for this project.

When starting on the wall, Irwin said she freehands all of it and doesn’t use grids, stencils or anything like that.

“You have to have a little confidence when it comes to paintings like this because it doesn’t really start coming together until the end,” she said. “Sometimes you have to make tweaks here and there but I just go off my sketches, or in this case, the painting.”

She describes the process as layers — starting at the top and then moving her way down and repeating the process again.

“I would do both sides of the sky and then work my way down working on the background,” she said. “Then I would go back to the top and work more on the sky and start working on the tree.”

The mural took about 40 hours to complete and she said it’s always her goal to deliver a product that exceeds the clients expectations.