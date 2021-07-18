Bluffs Bridge Club returns to YMCA Healthy Living Center

It’s time to “get in the game” of bridge with Bluffs Bridge Club in Council Bluffs after a 15 month hiatus.
Card game enthusiasts can learn the game, or sharpen their skills, under the direction of American Contract Bridge League Instructor and Bluffs Bridge Director Pierre Flatowicz.
Founded in September 2019 by Dr. Ted Hoff and Dick Miller, Bluffs Bridge Club meets for duplicate and social bridge at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S Main St.
Duplicate bridge on Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. (with a complimentary lesson starting at 10:45) is $8 per session, and the game is more complex.
Social bridge is on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and is $3 per session. Social bridge is more laid back and is more for beginners. This is focused for the players who are taking beginner classes.
“We go over the games that people play on Thursday,” said Dr. James Rochelle, manager of the Bluffs Bridge Club. “This way we can walk people through games until they feel comfortable to play in Thursday classes.
When the games start on Friday, all four players place their cards on the table and Hoff and Rochelle will walk players through the game.
“We go over all the aspects of bridge and explain why we did what we did,” Hoff said. “We take all the mechanical knowledge that they don’t have yet and we put that on the table for them to see.”
Since resuming sessions, Bluffs Bridge Club has been averaging six tables which equals out to 24 players. Flatowicz said that even clubs in Omaha have smaller groups some days.
“We are slowly growing, and yet to have six tables is excellent,” he said.
Flatowicz is also the co-owner and director of House of Cards in Omaha, Nebraska, and has been playing bridge for more than 50 years. He has played in high level bridge tournaments all over the United States and internationally.
Bridge is a game of partnership and communication, and Flatowicz described it as a “happy marriage.”
“It’s an atmosphere where players can come, have fun and not have to worry about memorizing how to score because we have bridgemates,” he said.
Bridgemates are a wireless scoring system for bridge games that look like calculators.
When the games are over, players are given an answer sheet so they can see what they should’ve done, but sometimes players do better than what the answer sheet says, Flatowicz said.
No matter how many years of experience someone has, Flatowicz says the knowledge of Bridge is endless.
“Some people have been playing for 30 to 40 years, but they learned from playing with friends growing up, and some have never had formal lessons,” he said.
When the game is over, Flatowicz will work with players who may have questions or want advice.
“I love the game of bridge, I think it’s a phenomenal game,” Flatowicz said. “I enjoy working with people to help them improve their game of bridge.”
Those who are new to bridge, or would like to freshen their knowledge about the game, can sign up for bridge lessons beginning on Sept. 7. Lessons will be on Tuesday’s from 9 to 11 a.m. for eight weeks and are free for new players and $40 for players who have taken the lessons before.
“People learning today have a huge advantage over those who learned 50 to 60 years ago because there was limited knowledge about the game,” Flatowicz said. “Today they’ve invented so many tools and scientific bidding theories that help people learn the game better than before.”
After finishing the beginning classes, it’s recommended players take intermediate bridge classes and then actually play the game.
“You have to practice and play, because if you just take lessons and don’t practice, you’ll forget everything you learned,” Flatowicz said. “You improve by playing the game.”
Even though bridge is a partner game, don’t feel discouraged if you don’t have a partner. Those who don’t have partners but would like to play should mention that they are looking for a partner when they sign up. Players don’t need to be a member of the YMCA to join.