Bluffs Bridge Club returns to YMCA Healthy Living Center

When the game is over, Flatowicz will work with players who may have questions or want advice.

“I love the game of bridge, I think it’s a phenomenal game,” Flatowicz said. “I enjoy working with people to help them improve their game of bridge.”

Those who are new to bridge, or would like to freshen their knowledge about the game, can sign up for bridge lessons beginning on Sept. 7. Lessons will be on Tuesday’s from 9 to 11 a.m. for eight weeks and are free for new players and $40 for players who have taken the lessons before.

“People learning today have a huge advantage over those who learned 50 to 60 years ago because there was limited knowledge about the game,” Flatowicz said. “Today they’ve invented so many tools and scientific bidding theories that help people learn the game better than before.”

After finishing the beginning classes, it’s recommended players take intermediate bridge classes and then actually play the game.

“You have to practice and play, because if you just take lessons and don’t practice, you’ll forget everything you learned,” Flatowicz said. “You improve by playing the game.”