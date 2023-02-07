A bestselling author will share the chapters in her remarkable career as part of the Council Bluffs Public Library’s speaker series.

An Evening with Elin Hilderbrand will be presented at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road in Council Bluffs.

Hilderbrand is the author of 28 novels, including “The Hotel Nantucket,” published June 14, 2022. She writes mostly romance novels and, because many are set on the island of Nantucket, Massachusetts, where she lives, she has earned the nickname “Queen of Beach Reads.” She is planning to retire in 2024 — after writing two more “beach reads” — but also wants to co-author a novel with her teenage daughter about a boarding school (one of which her daughter currently attends).

She is a 1991 graduate of Johns Hopkins University, where she majored in writing seminars. During her senior year, her first short story, “Misdirection,” was accepted for publication in Seventeen Magazine.

After a short stint working in publishing and teaching in New York City, Hilderbrand moved to Nantucket in 1994. She attended the University of Iowa Writer’s Workshop and earned her Master of Fine Arts degree in 1998. She published her first novel, “The Beach Club,” in the summer of 2000. Her 2019 novel, “Summer of ’69,” was her first novel to debut at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list.

She is the “proud mother of three,” and a seven-year breast cancer survivor.

There will be a book signing at 8 p.m. following the presentation. Books will be on sale from The Bookworm, 2501 S. 90th St., Suite 111.

The event is sponsored by the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation.