 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Banned Book Library offers public access to ideas

  • 0

The Sorensen Banned Book Library is open for business at 58 Cottner Drive.

A surprise 50th birthday gift for Chris Sorensen, the chartered Little Free Library and the books inside are available to the public at no cost.

“The idea of it is amazing,” Sorensen said. “There really is no greater gift you can give somebody, especially if it’s a book you’ve read and loved. There’s really something special about that.”

All books in the library are selected from lists that various groups have attempted to ban from other libraries, Sorensen said.

He loves to read and is passionate about sharing books, particularly those stories people have tried to silence in the past.

“It’s important to show people that there is another side of the story, there are people that don’t believe these books are banned,” Sorensen said. “And, in some small way, it’s a little bit of a push back against those that would want to ban books or ask for books to be banned from public or school libraries.”

People are also reading…

Sorensen’s favorite title, “Fahrenheit 451,” is one that’s often popping up on banned book lists. The story’s main character is a fireman, like Sorensen, except Ray Bradbury’s dystopian future depicts firemen as the ones who are starting fires, not extinguishing them.

“That’s alarming when your favorite book is on there,” he said. “I was really excited when that was one of the first books to disappear from the library.”

Sorensen is headstrong in his belief that no book should be banned. He doesn’t believe that any book is bad, or necessarily all good.

“I think it’s important to have them available to share,” he said. “Oftentimes, they’re being banned in groups of people just because they showed up on a list that somebody thought didn’t meet their political agenda. To ban a book without having read it and knowing what’s available in there … I think there are thoughts that can be used from any book to develop your own thoughts and your own growth.”

Sorensen called the unique gift a “complete surprise,” presented to him during a celebration of his daughter Alyson’s law school graduation.

“Several of my friends and family gave me presents that were books,” he said.

A website had been set up with a list of suggested titles, and many selected their favorites to mail to the Sorensen household.

“To get a whole bunch of books all at once from friends and family — knowing those books they donated had some meaning to them — that was really special,” Sorensen said.

Alyson said the idea stemmed from a running family joke. They often laughed that anytime someone gifted Chris a book, his wife and the children’s mother, Megan, grumbled about the growing library in the basement.

“We were thinking a lot about the news over the last year or so, the censorship in public and private schools across the country,” Alyson said. “Thinking about dad, his love for reading and love for ideas, it seemed pretty natural that finding some way to push back against that trend would be a good gift for him. Dad loves nothing more than connecting with people through books and getting people out in his community.”

The family ordered a Little Free Library kit online and Megan created a private Facebook event, inviting friends and family to get in on the gift with book donations.

“We linked to a couple of our favorite stores and encouraged people to write a note in those books so that dad could leaf through all of these people who share his love of reading,” Alyson said.

“It was a fun thing to do,” Megan said. “People came up with some really good ideas that weren’t on the list.”

Sorensen was also gifted a custom stamp, so that each book that circulates through the Sorensen Banned Book Library carries a piece of that with it.

“Ideas are important and it only takes on person to protect ideas,” Alyson said. “In my life, if there’s going to be one person to protect ideas, it’s going to be dad. The library is in the front yard where dad can help make sure kids in the neighborhood, or people who happen to stop by, have access to books.”

Since the Banned Book Library’s opening last month, Sorensen said he has seen some books come and go. He has noticed new books have also been added.

“It’s here, and please use it,” Sorensen said. “If you find something you like, please take it and read it. You can even leave me a note in the library and tell me what you thought, if you want to.”

Books can be picked up or dropped off at readers’ leisure. They can be returned, but it is not required.

“I’d rather they keep it or share it with somebody else that they think would enjoy reading that book,” he said.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 11, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Doubleday 2. Tom Clancy: Zero Hour. ...

World-traveling Detroiter Jessica Nabongo shares journey in new memoir

DETROIT — Forty-one countries away from hitting her goal of traveling to every country in the world by the age of 35 — and becoming the first Black woman to do it — Detroiter Jessica Nabongo was over it. Over the travel. Over the logistics. Over it all. "Nothing was working out and I was so depressed," said Nabongo, who was in a market in Mali in West Africa at the time. "I called my friend ...

'Blood Syndicate,' the 'bastard child of comics,' is reborn

'Blood Syndicate,' the 'bastard child of comics,' is reborn

"Blood Syndicate" is back, and Milestone Comics' most hardcore and at times controversial series is pulling no punches in its updated revival of a group of gang-affiliated people who gain various superpowers and form a rough-edged alliance in order to protect their neighborhood from criminals. "'Blood Syndicate' has always been the bastard child of comics. People were always afraid to touch ...

Deborah Cohen’s new book brings back to life 1920s reporters who warned the world of the war that was coming

Deborah Cohen’s new book brings back to life 1920s reporters who warned the world of the war that was coming

There is no immortality for newspaper reporters. One of them, Ben Hecht, addressed this matter in a short poem written long ago: “We know each other’s daydreams / And the hopes that come to grief / For we write each other’s obits / And they’re Godalmighty brief.” There is no immortality for newspaper reporters but Deborah Cohen has done a remarkably powerful, enlightening and entertaining job ...

Staten Island’s rich forgotten history is retold

Staten Island’s rich forgotten history is retold

“Staten Island in the Nineteenth Century: From Boomtown to Forgotten Borough" by Joseph Borelli; The History Press (192 pages, $21.99) ——— Most New Yorkers don’t think much of Staten Island. In fact, they don’t think about it at all. And when they do, it’s about how different it is. With under half-a-million people, it’s the smallest borough and the whitest. Unlike the rest of the city, Staten ...

Watch Now: Related Video

WWE's Vince McMahon 'steps back' from CEO roles amid misconduct probe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert