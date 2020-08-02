Book 'Iowa Supper Clubs' available Aug. 17

Supper clubs have been around for many years, one in Iowa just celebrated their 100th birthday. Author Megan Bannister made sure that the people of Iowa don’t forget the rich history of supper socials with her book “Iowa Supper Clubs.”

Bannister, from the suburbs of Chicago, moved to Des Moines to attend Drake University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication. She has since stayed.

Arcadia Publishing initially approached her about working on this project.

“One of their imprints focuses exclusively on dining and restaurant culture, and a book about Iowa supper clubs was a concept they were looking for someone to explore,” Bannister said. “After my initial contact with an editor, I researched and submitted a book proposal that was reviewed and approved by their team.”

Supper clubs are traditional restaurants that can also function as a social club.

“Everything was finalized in May (of 2019), and I turned in my manuscript six months later in the second week in November,” she said. “I really needed to hold myself accountable to get it finished.”