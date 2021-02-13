Council Bluffs author's children's book about rescue dogs now available

Wendy Kaupa of Council Bluffs can now add being a children’s book author to her list of accomplishments.
With her recently published children’s chapter book, “A Home for Peanut Butter and Jelly,” she completed a goal she has had since her senior year of high school.
“I set goals for myself, more internal I didn’t vocalize them to many people and one was to visit Australia, one was to jump out of an airplane and another was to write a children’s book,” Kaupa said. “I’ve done skydiving, I’ve visited Australia and now I’ve written a children’s book.”
Over the years, she said she would write something, put it away, come back to it a while later and then repeat the process again. She was able to really dive into it when things started to shut down due to COVID-19 and everyone was stuck at home.
She knew she wanted to write about rescue dogs, so she played around with a few different ideas, but finally settled on a story of a girl named Mia who volunteers at a dog shelter and stumbles across two dogs.
“I came up with a story about two stray dogs that are found digging through a dumpster and one is stuck with a jelly jar on its mouth and the other one is licking out of a peanut butter jar,” she said.
The book took about two weeks to write, but she spent a couple of months editing and critiquing before contacting an editor.
She decided to look for a local editor and came across Concierge Marketing Inc. in Omaha.
“I talked with Lisa Pelto, who owns the company, and she and I worked together to get it edited and she provided the illustrator and got it published,” Kaupa said.
“A Home for Peanut Butter and Jelly” is the first book Kaupa has written, and she said if she were to write another she would probably write another children’s book or find a way to add on to the story about Peanut Butter and Jelly.
“I’d like to write more children’s books but I’d like to sell a few more of these before I get too far ahead of myself,” Kaupa said with a laugh.
The book is available on Amazon at amzn.to/3aZEypx.