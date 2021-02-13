Council Bluffs author's children's book about rescue dogs now available

Wendy Kaupa of Council Bluffs can now add being a children’s book author to her list of accomplishments.

With her recently published children’s chapter book, “A Home for Peanut Butter and Jelly,” she completed a goal she has had since her senior year of high school.

“I set goals for myself, more internal I didn’t vocalize them to many people and one was to visit Australia, one was to jump out of an airplane and another was to write a children’s book,” Kaupa said. “I’ve done skydiving, I’ve visited Australia and now I’ve written a children’s book.”

Over the years, she said she would write something, put it away, come back to it a while later and then repeat the process again. She was able to really dive into it when things started to shut down due to COVID-19 and everyone was stuck at home.

She knew she wanted to write about rescue dogs, so she played around with a few different ideas, but finally settled on a story of a girl named Mia who volunteers at a dog shelter and stumbles across two dogs.

“I came up with a story about two stray dogs that are found digging through a dumpster and one is stuck with a jelly jar on its mouth and the other one is licking out of a peanut butter jar,” she said.