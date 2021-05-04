 Skip to main content
Council Bluffs Public Library programs
Council Bluffs Public Library programs

52228baae5850.image.jpg

Council Bluffs Public Library

 Nonpareil file photo/

Ending the Silence

May is “Mental Health Awareness Month,” and the Council Bluffs Public Library is making sure those who suffer from mental illness aren’t alone — and fighting to end the stigma around mental health.

Thursday, the library will present “Ending the Silence,” at 6:30 p.m. sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). This event is open for teenagers and adults.

“Each year, NAMI fights stigma, provides support, educates the public that it’s okay to not be okay and advocates for policies that support people with mental illness and their families,” a press release said.

During the presentation, an adult and teenager — who will remain unnamed — will each speak on mental illness and its effect. The adult will discuss how important it is to recognize issues and address them in the community, and the teen will share their own story on mental illness.

“Together, we can realize our shared vision of a nation where anyone affected by mental illness can get the appropriate support and quality of care to live healthy, fulfilling lives — a nation where no one feels alone in their struggle,” the release said.

Through this presentation, the library is helping NAMI promote the message “You are not alone.”

This program will be virtual, but guests can watch at the library in Meeting Room B, or from their own home over Zoom.

This program is free to the public but reservations are required and can be made at 712-323-7553 ext. 132. Masks must be worn at all times in the library.

