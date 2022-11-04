CPBL to host hilarious double author visit

Join the Council Bluffs Public Library for an afternoon of laughter with Joy Johnson Brown, author of the BOOB Girls series, and Chris LeGrow, retired Omaha cop and author of "The Senile Squad" and "Da Broad Squad."

The author will present "Old People Writing Books for Old People about Old People" on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. in library's Conference Room B, 400 Willow Ave.

Grab your walkers, secure your catheters and make sure your dentures are in tight, because the Old Blues have gone rogue and they’ve teamed up with "The BOOB Girls: The Burned Out Old Broads at Table 12."

These two entertaining storytellers will talk about their characters, their plots and their somewhat warped sense of humor. Seldom have two of our local authors had more in common. This will be a laugh-out-loud conversation, which will invite you to join in and laugh along.

This program is free of charge and open to the public and is sponsored by The Council Bluffs Library Foundation. Books will be for sale.

For additional information, visit councilbluffslibrary.org.