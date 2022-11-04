 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CPBL to host hilarious double author visit

Join the Council Bluffs Public Library for an afternoon of laughter with Joy Johnson Brown, author of the BOOB Girls series, and Chris LeGrow, retired Omaha cop and author of "The Senile Squad" and "Da Broad Squad."

The author will present "Old People Writing Books for Old People about Old People" on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. in library's Conference Room B, 400 Willow Ave. 

Grab your walkers, secure your catheters and make sure your dentures are in tight, because the Old Blues have gone rogue and they’ve teamed up with "The BOOB Girls: The Burned Out Old Broads at Table 12."

These two entertaining storytellers will talk about their characters, their plots and their somewhat warped sense of humor. Seldom have two of our local authors had more in common. This will be a laugh-out-loud conversation, which will invite you to join in and laugh along.

This program is free of charge and open to the public and is sponsored by The Council Bluffs Library Foundation. Books will be for sale.

For additional information, visit councilbluffslibrary.org.

A Broad swath of discontent

A Broad swath of discontent

PHILADELPHIA — It’s the simple ideas that get you in trouble. Bruce Buschel, an author and Philadelphia native, figured he'd walk the 13-mile length of Broad Street in two days, then write a book about it. Along the way, he'd commune with ghosts from his past, meet some new people, and better understand the place that forged him. The result, "Walking Broad: Looking for the Heart of Brotherly ...

Review: 'Curing Season,' by Kristine Langley Mahler

Review: 'Curing Season,' by Kristine Langley Mahler

NONFICTION: An exquisite, aching memoir of adolescent girlhood. "Curing Season" by Kristine Langley Mahler; West Virginia University Press (192 pages, $21.99) ——— Adolescence is a time of instability, when the tremors of heightened emotions and a changing body shake the ground beneath one's feet. In Kristine Langley Mahler's "Curing Season," that sense of dislocation was heightened by her ...

Review: 'Lark Ascending,' by Silas House

Review: 'Lark Ascending,' by Silas House

Don't Miss "Lark Ascending" by Silas House; Algonquin Books (288 pages, $27) ——— Is it possible to create a hopeful work of art about the end of humanity? In the capable hands of Silas House, the answer is an emphatic yes. "Lark Ascending" begins in America in the near future. The West burns and the fires spread, pushing the teenaged Lark north and east with his family. They join other climate ...

