'Great Halloween Haunt' at the Durham will look a little different this year

The Durham Museum, 801 S 10th St. in Omaha, has planned indoor, outdoor and virtual activities for its “Great Halloween Haunt.”

Director of Communication at the Durham Museum, Jessica Brummer, said the event has been happening for almost ten years.

“Every year we have added in additional events or activities as it has grown in popularity,” she said. “Our plans this year are very different from our past years. We had to come up with solutions and adaptations that would be safe and fun.”

On Oct. 23 and 30, from 10 a.m. to noon, will be “Spooky Tales for Tots,” where each day will feature a spooky story and craft.

Oct. 24 and 25 will be “Hallo-weekend,” where admission is free to kids 12 and younger. There will be activities from noon to 4 p.m. and costumes are encouraged.

“Spooky Tales for Tots” and “Hallo-weekend” require a timed ticket reservation that attendees can get online at bit.ly/3lV2MFl.

“The Great Halloween Drive-Thru” will be on Oct. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. This event you can enjoy all from your car.