'Great Halloween Haunt' at the Durham will look a little different this year

The Durham Museum, 801 S 10th St. in Omaha, has planned indoor, outdoor and virtual activities for its “Great Halloween Haunt.”
Director of Communication at the Durham Museum, Jessica Brummer, said the event has been happening for almost ten years.
“Every year we have added in additional events or activities as it has grown in popularity,” she said. “Our plans this year are very different from our past years. We had to come up with solutions and adaptations that would be safe and fun.”
On Oct. 23 and 30, from 10 a.m. to noon, will be “Spooky Tales for Tots,” where each day will feature a spooky story and craft.
Oct. 24 and 25 will be “Hallo-weekend,” where admission is free to kids 12 and younger. There will be activities from noon to 4 p.m. and costumes are encouraged.
“Spooky Tales for Tots” and “Hallo-weekend” require a timed ticket reservation that attendees can get online at bit.ly/3lV2MFl.
“The Great Halloween Drive-Thru” will be on Oct. 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. This event you can enjoy all from your car.
“Come in costume or decorate your car for your adventure through our parking lot, visiting fun themed stations like the Wild West Saloon and the Zombie Zone all while collecting treats and trinkets along the way,” the Durham said in a press release.
A Halloween laser light show will be shown along with displays from partners — Omaha Children’s Museum, The Rose Theater, Omaha Community Playhouse, Fontenelle Forest, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, NE SciFest, Old Market Association and TreeRush Adventures.
Those who would like to attend do not need to register in advance. To begin, vehicles will need to enter the event from the lower parking deck on 9th and Leavenworth Streets. The exit will be on the upper level.
The last event for the museum is virtual “Trick or Trivia” — geared toward adults — will be on Oct. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m.
The trivia night will show the knowledge participants have of Halloween past and present. Questions can range from horror movies to costume trends and everything in between.
Registration is required, but the event is free. You can play by yourself or create a team with others and costumes are encouraged.
You can register online at bit.ly/2GSViDC or call 402-444-5071. After registering you will get the link to connect to the game.
The museum has worked very hard to come up with these reimagined events,” Brummer said. “We are hopeful they can still provide children and families with some fun Halloween activities in a safe way.”
With positive COVID-19 cases rising in Douglas County, the museum is constantly monitoring the situation.
We are hopeful we can carry out these adjusted plans, but know that we have to be prepared to change course at any moment,” Brummer said. “Safety of our guests and staff is always our top priority.”
