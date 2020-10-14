Indie bookstores launch anti-Amazon 'Boxed Out' campaign

“If shoppers could shift more of their purchasing away from Amazon to local businesses like ours ... it could make all the difference in allowing us to survive and thrive for years to come. We hope Boxed Out will have that effect,” she said.

Hill said she and the booksellers association had been looking for a way to draw attention to what indies were going through and met with several agencies before deciding on DCX. Not all of DCX projects have had long-term impact. Payless, for instance, continued to struggle after the Palessi campaign, filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and closed all of its U.S. stores.

Hill said she was more impressed by a campaign from 2015 on behalf of Jesse’s bodega in Brooklyn, near the headquarters of DCX. Owner Jesse Itayim faced eviction after the landlord sought a 250 percent rent hike, so DCX devised an “Artisanal Landlord Price Hike Sale” that featured exorbitant costs for such rebranded items as “Grass Fed Himalayan Tuna Salad.”

Jesse’s held on another year before shutting down.

“I just liked how they did it with a sense of humor,” Hill says of DCX. “I think things are different now and that we’re at the beginning of a sea change. I think people realize how fragile we are because of the pandemic, and my hope of this campaign is that it’s the beginning of a conversation.”