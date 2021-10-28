Iowa author to discuss book at Hoff Center Friday night

Friday night Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment will host Iowa author Rachel Yoder, who will discuss her book "Nightbitch," which was inspired by PACE exhibiting artist Lee Emma Running.

The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs. Yoder will be doing a book signing following the event in McCormick’s 1894 cocktail bar. This is a free event open to the public.

Yoder sold her debut novel "Nightbitch "in early 2020 and learned a handful of months later that Annapurna Pictures would be adapting the novel into a film starring six-time Oscar nominated actress Amy Adams.

"Nightbitch" follows an unnamed mother who stays at home with her 2-year-old while her husband is often away at work. Formerly pursuing an art career, the mother traverses her at-times isolating, demanding new role only to discover that her body is changing. But the changes are less human and more canine. As the mother’s symptoms intensify, and her temptation to give in to her new dog impulses peak, she struggles to keep her alter-canine-identity secret.

Yoder and Running met as Iowa Arts Fellows in 2017. Yoder became obsessed with Running’s strange and beautiful work, and she became the artistic inspiration for Nightbitch.