Iowa is haunted; visit the library Oct. 24 to find out where

Interested in learning about ghosts, vampires, monsters, Bigfoot and other creatures that go bump in the night?

Chad Lewis is bringing “Iowa’s Most Haunted Locations” to the Council Bluffs Library, 400 Willow Ave., via Zoom at 2 p.m. on Oct. 24. You can also watch from home.

“Lewis will take you on a ghostly journey to some of the most haunted places in Iowa,” the library said in a release. “From phantom creatures prowling the woods to graveyard apparitions located in your own backyard, no place is without its own haunting.”

Those who watch the presentation can expect photos, case history, eyewitness accounts, ghost lore and directions to the haunted areas — the presentation is to encourage those, who are brave enough, to visit these places.

Lewis has been a paranormal researcher for over 18 years and is the author of more than 20 books, including “The Iowa Road Guide to Haunted Locations.” Lewis has a Master’s of Science degree in applied psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.