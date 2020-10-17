Iowa is haunted; visit the library Oct. 24 to find out where

Interested in learning about ghosts, vampires, monsters, Bigfoot and other creatures that go bump in the night?
Chad Lewis is bringing “Iowa’s Most Haunted Locations” to the Council Bluffs Library, 400 Willow Ave., via Zoom at 2 p.m. on Oct. 24. You can also watch from home.
“Lewis will take you on a ghostly journey to some of the most haunted places in Iowa,” the library said in a release. “From phantom creatures prowling the woods to graveyard apparitions located in your own backyard, no place is without its own haunting.”
Those who watch the presentation can expect photos, case history, eyewitness accounts, ghost lore and directions to the haunted areas — the presentation is to encourage those, who are brave enough, to visit these places.
Lewis has been a paranormal researcher for over 18 years and is the author of more than 20 books, including “The Iowa Road Guide to Haunted Locations.” Lewis has a Master’s of Science degree in applied psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
“Lewis had trekked across the world in search of the paranormal,” the release said. “From tracking vampires in Transylvania and chasing the Chupacabras in Puerto Rico, to searching for the elusive monster in Loch Ness and pursuing ghosts in Ireland’s castles.”
The Zoom presentation is free and will be held in Meeting Room B, and social distancing will be implemented. Face masks are required if attending in person.
Registration is recommended, call 712-323-7553 ext. 132 to make a reservation or for more information.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!