'Iowa's Hidden Treasures' brought to the library by Dan Kaercher

The public is invited to join Humanities Iowa speaker Dan Kaercher at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., for his presentation “Iowa’s Hidden Treasures.”

The presentation is being held at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Kaercher, a Council Bluffs native, is the retired founding editor-in-chief of Midwest Living Magazine and former host of “Iowa’s Simple Pleasures” and other travel-related programs aired on Iowa Public Television and other public television stations nationwide, according to a press release.

Over the years, Kaercher has been through almost every one of Iowa’s 99 counties. He finds attractions and getaways that are close to home for his readers. His presentation features historic sites, parks, natural wonders and museums, just to name a few.

Kaercher is the author of three books, “Best of the Midwest,” “Taste of the Midwest” and “Parklands of the Midwest.”

The event is free and open to the public. Guests are welcome to attend at the library in meeting room B, or over Facebook Live at bit.ly/34xbYdp. Call 712-323-7553 ext. 132 for in person reservations because seating is limited. To watch via Facebook, register at bit.ly/2D1D01e.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.