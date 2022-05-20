 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lewis Central to participate in library's Student Access Card program

030322-cbn-news-student-library-card

Council Bluffs Public Library Director Antonia Krupicka-Smith, right, and Youth Services Manager Anna Hartmann will be involved in setting up a system to provide Student Access Cards to all students registered in the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central school districts in collaboration with the districts. The program will be launched this fall. Above, the two display a book given to students through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

 JOE SHEARER, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

The Lewis Central Community School District will participate in the Council Bluffs Public Library’s Student Access Card program.

“The Council Bluffs Public Library actually reached out to us and asked if we would be interested in a partnership,” Kim Jones, director of curriculum and instruction, said during the LC school board meeting on Monday.

The school district will distribute cards to all K-12 students, if desired. In online registration, parents will have an opt-out option, Jones said.

“We want all of our community to have access to the public library,” library Director Antonia Krupicka-Smith said. That includes electronic resources, as well as physical materials like books and audio recordings.

There will be no charge to the student or district.

Schools will be asked to provide each student’s name, age, parent or guardian and student ID number for the library to include in its database. The library will then produce the cards. All registration and circulation resources will remain confidential in accordance with state law.

Each student will be able to check out four items at a time (books, audio books, movies and/or CDs) and will need to return them before checking out additional materials, Krupicka-Smith said. Cardholders will have access to all electronic resources offered by the library, including research and homework databases; live homework help; learning resources; downloadable e-books, audiobooks, movies, and magazines; and music and video streaming.

“This will allow them to use our resources in the classroom,” she said.

The card will not include access to interlibrary loan services.

The program will be introduced in Council Bluffs Community School District this fall, and Iowa City and Cedar Rapids have similar programs, she said. The program may not be implemented in Lewis Central until January 2023 in order for all the student data to be processed, Krupicka-Smith said. The library will hire another employee to support the accounts.

The agreement will be good for one year but will automatically renew, unless one party terminates the party in writing no later than Nov. 1 of the preceding year.

The library hopes to eventually extend the program to nearby communities, such as Underwood and Treynor.

