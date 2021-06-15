Library plans reading, 'bad art' events

The Council Bluffs Public Library Summer Reading Program theme this year is “Reading Colors My World.”
The library said in a release it will be exploring this theme from a variety of angles, with the focus in June on art. There will be several programs offered either in person or virtually to explore art.
Gail Lambertz will be at the Council Bluffs Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday to “Color My World with CBPL Art Prints.” Lambertz, a retired library employee, will give a tour of a selection of the library's art prints, which are available to check out to decorate your home or office.
Marlys Lien, adult programming librarian, said the art print collection has been circulating for 30 years and includes the work of many well-known artists.
"Hearing and learning about what we hang on our walls is both an educational opportunity and an informative opportunity," Lien said.
And at 6:30 p.m. on Monday the library will present MOBA 101, with Louise Reilly Sacco of the Museum Of Bad Art virtually joining the library.
Since 1994, the Museum Of Bad Art in the Boston has been dedicated to bad art. The mission of the Friends of MOBA is to bring the worst of art to the widest of audiences, the release said. MOBA collects, exhibits and celebrates art that will be seen in no other venue. The collection of art comes from thrift stores, yard sales, sidewalk trash and even the artists who created it.
The museum analyzes the work, compares it to classic art and share with thousands of fans around the world. Reilly Sacco will host the presentation.
The museum's gallery is in the basement of the Somerville Theater, an historic vaudeville theater that opened in 1912 in Somerville, Massachusetts, the release said.
"The Museum of Bad Art in Boston is a very unique location," Lien said. "We always hear about good art, but what makes a piece 'bad art?'"
Those interested can attend the Zoom either at the library in Meeting Room B or from home via Zoom. Attendees can call to make a reservation as space is limited. For more information or to make a reservation, contact the library at 712-323-7553, extension 132.