Library plans reading, 'bad art' events

The Council Bluffs Public Library Summer Reading Program theme this year is “Reading Colors My World.”

The library said in a release it will be exploring this theme from a variety of angles, with the focus in June on art. There will be several programs offered either in person or virtually to explore art.

Gail Lambertz will be at the Council Bluffs Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday to “Color My World with CBPL Art Prints.” Lambertz, a retired library employee, will give a tour of a selection of the library's art prints, which are available to check out to decorate your home or office.

Marlys Lien, adult programming librarian, said the art print collection has been circulating for 30 years and includes the work of many well-known artists.

"Hearing and learning about what we hang on our walls is both an educational opportunity and an informative opportunity," Lien said.

And at 6:30 p.m. on Monday the library will present MOBA 101, with Louise Reilly Sacco of the Museum Of Bad Art virtually joining the library.