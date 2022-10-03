Library Speaker Series welcomes Pulitzer Prize winner Geraldine Brooks

The Council Bluffs Public Library will welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning author Geraldine Brooks next week as the initial guest of this year’s Speaker Series.

An author and journalist, Brooks will be appearing at The Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College on Thursday, Oct. 13. The event begins at 7 p.m.

A native of Sydney, Australia, Brooks has written for The Sydney Morning Herald, The New York Times, The Washington Post and The New Yorker. As a foreign correspondent for the Wall Street Journal, she was based in Cairo, Egypt, and her first nonfiction book, “Nine Parts of Desire,” is based on her experiences with Muslim women throughout the Middle East.

She has written six novels of historical fiction, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning “March,” which follows the wartime service of the absent patriarch of the March family from Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women.”

Brooks’ latest historical fiction novel, “Horse,” was released in June to great acclaim. The story weaves through multiple time periods as Brooks explores “a discarded painting in a junk pile, a skeleton in an attic, and the greatest racehorse in American history.”

“Geraldine Brooks’ books bring history to life and span so many eras and stories that there is something for everyone in her work,” library director Antonia Krupicka-Smith said in a news release. “We are so happy to have her present a talk on her most recent book, 'Horse,' as the first speaker in the 2022-2023 Speaker Series. This story blends three time periods in a thrilling work that we know audiences will love to learn about.”

Tickets for “An Evening with Geraldine Brooks” are $10, and can be purchased at artscenter.iwcc.edu/event/council-bluffs-library-speaker-series-an-evening-with-geraldine-brooks. There will be a book signing by the author, with books available for purchase from The Bookworm, following the event.

The library’s Speaker Series is sponsored by the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation, which supports facilities and programs in Pottawattamie County and surrounding areas. To learn more about the Foundation, visit www.councilbluffspubliclibrary.org/FDN.