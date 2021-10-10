 Skip to main content
Local artist illustrates her third book
Local artist illustrates her third book

Local artist Cait Irwin recently illustrated her third book, “Hope Soars Over Yellowstone,” which is now available for purchase.

Written by Melissa Marsted, founder of Lucky Penny Publications, the book follows an American bald eagle named Hope who takes readers on a tour of the wonders of Yellowstone National Park while she searches for a new tree to call home, a press release said.

Irwin said her job as the illustrator is to take the story and dream up a way to portray the intended message.

“I also do a lot of research to ensure that my illustrations are accurate as the subject matter is about specific locations and wildlife,” she said. “I find it interesting that Marsted chose an animal that would best serve as a ‘guide’ for the young reader.”

This is the eighth book in Marsted’s Wildlife Adventure Series.

“It is also a good way to educate young people about environmental issues such as climate change and endangered species,” Irwin said.

The project took a little under a year and the illustrations are very detailed watercolor paintings.

“The process starts with her idea and then she sends me a solid rough draft of the story,” Irwin said. “From there I work up a rough sketch and once approved I will start on the final piece.”

Throughout the book readers learn that Yellowstone was the first national park in the United States and it’s one of the largest — two million acres — and covers parts of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.

Iwin is currently working on the next book in the series which will feature parks in the state of Washington. Irwin said she enjoys working with Marsted because she gets to do what she does best, which is the art.

“I am not too interested in the writing or publishing aspect so it is wonderful to work with a company that is all set up in that arena,” she said. “I have found that I am most content when I am left to focus on the artwork.”

The book, as well as others in the series, can be purchased at amzn.to/3Ars84p.

