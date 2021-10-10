Local artist illustrates her third book

Local artist Cait Irwin recently illustrated her third book, “Hope Soars Over Yellowstone,” which is now available for purchase.

Written by Melissa Marsted, founder of Lucky Penny Publications, the book follows an American bald eagle named Hope who takes readers on a tour of the wonders of Yellowstone National Park while she searches for a new tree to call home, a press release said.

Irwin said her job as the illustrator is to take the story and dream up a way to portray the intended message.

“I also do a lot of research to ensure that my illustrations are accurate as the subject matter is about specific locations and wildlife,” she said. “I find it interesting that Marsted chose an animal that would best serve as a ‘guide’ for the young reader.”

This is the eighth book in Marsted’s Wildlife Adventure Series.

“It is also a good way to educate young people about environmental issues such as climate change and endangered species,” Irwin said.

The project took a little under a year and the illustrations are very detailed watercolor paintings.