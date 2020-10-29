Local author to discuss book on Standing Bear at library

November is National Native American Heritage Month. To commemorate the month, the Council Bluffs Public Library will host author Lawrence Dwyer, who will discuss his book, “Standing Bear’s Quest for Freedom” at 2 p.m. Nov. 7.
Dwyer will speak in person or you can watch the event online via Zoom.
“Standing Bear’s Quest for Freedom” is describes the story of Standing Bear, “a great and noble man. A man of courage and determination who was willing to face arrest for leaving the government’s reservation without its permission — all because of his love for his son and his people. Standing Bear was a man who fought for his freedom, not with armed resistance, but with bold action, strong testimony and heartfelt eloquence. He knew he and his people had been wronged. All he wanted was the right to live and die with his family on his own land, the beloved land of his Ponca ancestors. This trial was a civil rights victory for Native Americans, unprecedented in American history. For the first time, a federal court declared a Native American to be a ‘person’ — a human being, having the rights and privileges to file an action for a redress of grievances in a federal court, like every other person in America. Standing Bear won his fight for freedom. His victory began a movement of change, a slow change, but a change, nevertheless. The pervading sense of indifference toward Native Americans was broken. America would never be the same because of what Standing Bear did.”
Dwyer holds a bachelor of arts degree in American and British history from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and a law degree from Creighton University. He is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and has been a practicing attorney for 45 years. He has given countless presentations to various civic organizations for the past decade on the historical significance of Standing Bear and the trial that granted him his freedom.
You can attend this live Zoom event either at the library in Meeting Room A or from your home via Zoom. The program is free and open to the public. A face mask is required for all attending in-person, and reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, contact the library at 712-323-7553 ext. 132.
