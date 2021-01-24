Local award-winning author's upcoming novel a historical fiction ride

Schaffert himself is Nebraska-born and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He has lived in Arizona and New York, but circumstances brought him back to settle in.

“My parents are here, and Nebraska is home, and I’ve been with my husband for 23 years, and his job is here … Five of my novels have been set in Nebraska. So this wintry desert we live in always finds its way into the fiction. But I do hate winter.”

To write “The Perfume Thief”, which is set in Paris in 1941 and in Manhattan in 1896, research was “vital,” he said.

“Sometimes the characters and plot and settings arise from the research, other times, I go looking for history to provide some foundation to the fiction,” he said. “For ‘The Perfume Thief’, I read lots of books by historians, about Paris before the war, and during the Occupation. I read newspaper and magazine archives. I wanted to know what their daily lives were like during the Occupation, but also their lives before, so I could get a sense of the characters’ loss and grief. And since there is some espionage in the novel, I would come up with certain twists and connections, then go seeking the facts that would validate those plot developments.”

So where do his characters come from?