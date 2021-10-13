 Skip to main content
Local educator to publish book, donate funds to Children's Square
101321-cbn-news-overallbuddies-p1.jpg

The cover of “I’m A Pig” written by Lori Lynn Ahrends. A preorder of the book is available at overallbuddies.com/home and $1 for each order will be donated to Children’s Square in Council Bluffs.

 COURTESY LORI LYNN AHRENDS

Lori Lynn Ahrends has been a part of the Council Bluffs community for over 20 years.

She has worked as a teacher in Council Bluffs and for Green Hills Area Education Agency in Council Bluffs as an early childhood consultant as well as guiding and coaching the Council Bluffs preschool programs.

Ahrends left her education career in 2019 to follow music, which she said was her mom’s last wish for her. She started “Overall Buddies,” a series of songs and videos for young children and the adults who love them and guide their development, she said.

Her series will now feature her first book, “I’m A Pig,” which is almost ready for print.

“The book is a fanciful romp through the original song to which I was intentional with early literacy skills in the illustrations as well as in the text,” she said. “My goal is to create a fun book for children, an early literacy teaching tool for adults and a beautiful book to hold.”

Through Friday, people can preorder a “deluxe limited edition” of the book. With every preorder purchase, Children’s Square in Council Bluffs will receive $1.

Ahrends said she decided to donate to Children’s Square because it has a special place in her heart.

“I’ve witnessed how they help children get away from their families while their families get the help they need,” she said. “I’ve seen the commitment, quality and love they have for children.”

Ahrends plans to turn other songs she has written into books to create a book series.

“There are characters from videos that I plan to write about and include storylines about their lives,” she said.

To preorder the book or for more information visit overallbuddies.com/home.

“It’s the book that gives back,” she said.

