New Council Bluffs Library director ready to make an impact

Antonia Krupicka-Smith began working as the new Council Bluffs Public Library director in January, but her love for libraries came from her passion to help others.
Smith and her husband recently moved to Council Bluffs from Colorado Springs, Colorado. While in Colorado, she worked at Pikes Peak Library District and managed its downtown library, which is very similar in size as the one in Council Bluffs.
Smith knew she wanted to get back to the Midwest as her and her husband are originally from the region.
“We knew we wanted to get to Iowa and we knew we wanted to be close to the Iowa and Nebraska border,” Smith said. “This seemed like a really good opportunity for us to get to where we wanted to be in the country and work for a great library in a great town.”
Smith’s background is in human services, as an undergraduate she majored in sociology and psychology — she wanted to work with people. While at college, she worked at the library.
She took a gap year before graduate school, and decided to work at a library since she had experience. After working at the library, she decided to change her graduate plan to a master’s degree in library science.
“I quickly discovered it was the same thing,” she said. “Libraries, we work with the community and people, we provide resources and services, are really a connector to that for our community members as well as entertainment wise as well as any needs for forms, human services needs or research.”
With the library offering so many services and programs, Smith said you never know what someone will need on a specific day.
“My community kind of dictates what I do for the day, and I appreciate that,” she said. “It makes me feel that I’m really doing something and making an impact. That’s why I enjoy working at libraries the most.”
Smith and the library staff spend a lot of time finding information on new agencies and programs in the community and then finding new ways to connect community members with those programs and individuals.
The library also looks for resources that they could provide, that can’t be found somewhere else in the community.
“(Council Bluffs) has a big bike community, we have a lot of cyclists in our community and we have a lot of bike trails,” Smith said. “But most recently our only bike shop had closed down and was resold., and during that time it was recognized there was a need for repair tools for bikes.”
To help the community regain access to that need, the library reached out and was able to get a grant to be able to provide the community with those services again. When a new bike shop opened, the library worked with the shop to help the community know that it was a local resource.
“We are always looking for new ways to fill gaps in our community however we can,” she said.
Some goals for the library are to physically expand into the community while providing more resources which would be with a pop-up library or more outreaches. The library will also be at the farmers market every week this year.
The library has been working with partnerships with the chamber and the 712 Initiative to make sure it is supporting the community.
“We are making sure we are providing what the community needs where the community needs it,” she said.
There are services at the library for all ages. For older kids, the library offers Teen Central; there is programming for elementary and preschool ages; there is the baby reads initiative for early literacy; and additional youth services.
For teens the library works with the 21st Century Grant to provide a safe after school environment in the Teen Central area. For adults, there are educational and fun programs as well as book clubs, a makerspace lab and other services.
Of course, the library has books, movies, CD’s, audio books and computer access.
A goal of Smith’s is to help others get into the mindset that the library should be the first place you should think of when you want to try something new.
“We are a great equalizer in the community,” Smith said. “We provide a window for anybody, regardless of race, sexual orientation, housing status, you can come in and use the library and have that be an opportunity to try something new and support something you want to do.”
You can become a member online as well as inside the library. To become a member or to find more information on programs or events at the library, visit councilbluffslibrary.org.