New Council Bluffs Library director ready to make an impact

Some goals for the library are to physically expand into the community while providing more resources which would be with a pop-up library or more outreaches. The library will also be at the farmers market every week this year.

The library has been working with partnerships with the chamber and the 712 Initiative to make sure it is supporting the community.

“We are making sure we are providing what the community needs where the community needs it,” she said.

There are services at the library for all ages. For older kids, the library offers Teen Central; there is programming for elementary and preschool ages; there is the baby reads initiative for early literacy; and additional youth services.

For teens the library works with the 21st Century Grant to provide a safe after school environment in the Teen Central area. For adults, there are educational and fun programs as well as book clubs, a makerspace lab and other services.

Of course, the library has books, movies, CD’s, audio books and computer access.

A goal of Smith’s is to help others get into the mindset that the library should be the first place you should think of when you want to try something new.