New graphic novel recounts Holocaust survivor Eva Kor's life

Lee’s participation in the tour was due in large part to his wife, Bess, who advised him not to delay.

On the second day of the tour, Kor, 85, died. The group wasn’t told of her passing until the tour ended.

“They wanted us to get as much out of the experience as we could by being there,” Lee said. “They told us (of Kor’s death) on the bus back to Krakow. We understood that they wanted us to have that experience without the extra, added grief.”

But that wasn’t the last time Lee would hear Kor telling her story while at Auschwitz II-Birkenau. In early 2020, Lee again traveled to Poland to tour the concentration camp, this time as one of a select group using audio of Kor’s voice, compiled by officials at CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center, the Terre Haute museum Kor established. This time Lee heard Kor’s voice throughout his visit.

“She was quite a storyteller,” Lee said. “I had Eva in my ear.”

That second tour cemented much of Kor’s history for Lee, something he has used in his graphic novel.

“Going with CANDLES is so special, to experience it with someone who lived it,” Lee said of the second trip.