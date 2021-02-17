New presentation series coming to Bluffs library in March

The Council Bluffs Public Library will focus on Women’s History Month with a series of presentations.
Each program will begin at noon on March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. These programs are also free and open to the public.
To begin the series, “Hard at Work: Women at the Amana Refrigeration Company, 1950-1970,” will be presented by Dr. Cori Derifield on March 3.
“We will look back at a booming appliance business, facing the challenge of finding employees located in a rural Iowa community, which decided to open their factory doors to women as well as men to meet the demand for their product,” a press release from the library said.
On March 10, “Althea R. Sherman’s Chimney Swifts’ Tower,” will be presented by the cofounder of the Johnson County Songbird Project, Barbara Boyle.
On March 17, “A Bag of Penny Candy: Women of the 1930s — A Collective Memoir” will be presented by Shari Lemke. Lemke has written a book with the same title, which contains the writings of Iowa women as they discuss their childhood memories and experiences from the 1930, the release said.
On March 24, “Iowa Stories: Why in the World Study Diaries?” will be presented by author Judy Nolte Temple. Temple is the author of “A Secret to be Buried,” which focuses on the diaries of Emily Hawley Gillespie — an Iowa pioneer.
To end the series, “Women’s Work and Labor Activism” will be presented by Brie Swenson Arnold on March 31. Arnold is a Professor of History at Coe College in Cedar Rapids.
“Looking at the effort to desegregate women’s work at a factory in 1897 and a strike by women in 1898, helps uncover the issues from the past that still are being addressed today,” the release said.
The presentation on March 3 will be able to be watched over Zoom at home or at the library in Meeting Room D. The rest of the presentations will be in Meeting Room B at the library.
Each presentation will last around one hour. Masks are required at the library and pre-registration is required. To make a reservation, or for more information, call 712-323-7553 ext. 132.