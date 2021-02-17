New presentation series coming to Bluffs library in March

The Council Bluffs Public Library will focus on Women’s History Month with a series of presentations.

Each program will begin at noon on March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. These programs are also free and open to the public.

To begin the series, “Hard at Work: Women at the Amana Refrigeration Company, 1950-1970,” will be presented by Dr. Cori Derifield on March 3.

“We will look back at a booming appliance business, facing the challenge of finding employees located in a rural Iowa community, which decided to open their factory doors to women as well as men to meet the demand for their product,” a press release from the library said.

On March 10, “Althea R. Sherman’s Chimney Swifts’ Tower,” will be presented by the cofounder of the Johnson County Songbird Project, Barbara Boyle.

On March 17, “A Bag of Penny Candy: Women of the 1930s — A Collective Memoir” will be presented by Shari Lemke. Lemke has written a book with the same title, which contains the writings of Iowa women as they discuss their childhood memories and experiences from the 1930, the release said.