Review: History, adventure collide in 'The Lincoln Highway'

“The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

Home is different for 18-year-old Emmett Watson when he returns from a juvenile prison sentence for accidentally killing a bully in a fistfight.

It’s the 1950s in Nebraska. Emmett’s father has died and the family farm was foreclosed on. Emmett is now the caretaker for his little brother, Billy.

What the brothers do have, aside from each other, is Emmett’s prize Studebaker and an envelope with $3,000 cash their father left.

So begins Amor Towles’ new novel, “The Lincoln Highway.” This is Towles’ third novel. He authored the celebrated “A Gentleman in Moscow” and “Rules of Civility.” Before Towles started writing, he worked as a financier.

The Lincoln Highway was the first transcontinental highway in the United States, crossing 13 states.

“It was invented in 1912 and was named for Abraham Lincoln and was the very first road to stretch from one end of America to another,” the book reads. “It starts in Times Square and it ends 3,390 miles away in Lincoln Park in San Francisco.”

But the highway is only a peripheral setting for Emmett’s story. Most of the book takes place in New York City.