REVIEW: 'Titan of Tehran' uniquely blends history, memories

She peppers her text with footnotes and obviously did her research. For readers coming to the story cold, it can be hard to follow. So many foreign names and relationships to track. But those specifics won’t matter except to historians who now have a new firsthand source to consult.

The most readable parts of the book are in the first person as Elghanayan remembers her childhood in Tehran. (Her father moved the family to New York in 1977 about two years before Ayatollah Khomeini and his Islamic revolutionaries toppled the Shah.) Here she is remembering the large family home her father left behind: “In a large cage, we kept dozens of pigeons, and I worried about the one with brown and white feathers who stood apart from the gray ones. Being different, I thought, put him in some sort of danger.”

But Elghanayan avoids inserting herself too much into the narrative, choosing to focus on her grandfather’s story. And what a story. He was Iran’s version of a Rockefeller or Carnegie — a self-made millionaire who saw business opportunities everywhere after World War II as Iran moved quickly to modernize its economy. He and his six brothers build an empire that among other things introduces plastic to Iran. The boom years last for decades. In 1973-1974, the country’s gross national product rises 30%, and it’s easy to see why Habib Elghanian loved his country so much.