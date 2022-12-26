 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Science writer Mary Roach next speaker in library series

Mary Roach

Science writer Mary Roach will be the second featured speaker in the Council Bluffs Public Library 2022-2023 Speaker Series. Roach will appear on Thursday, Jan. 12 at The Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road.

She is the author of six New York Times bestsellers, including “STIFF: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers”; “GULP”: “Adventures on the Alimentary Canal”, and “PACKING FOR MARS: The Curious Science of Life in the Void.”

Her latest book, “FUZZ: When Nature Breaks the Law,” was published in September 2021. FUZZ follows Roach as she joins “animal-attack forensics investigators, human-elephant conflict specialists, bear managers and ‘danger tree’ faller blasters” as she learns about wildlife causing problems near their homes and our own.

“Mary Roach has been called America’s funniest science writer for a good reason,” said Marlys Lien, adult librarian at the Council Bluffs Public Library and organizer of the series. “She brings a unique voice and deep understanding of how to make science topics fun and accessible. Her books have long been popular at the library, and we look forward to hearing how she blends a love of science with a knack for humor and humanity.”

Tickets for “An Evening with Mary Roach” can be purchased at The Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College website: iwcctickets.universitytickets.com. There will be a book signing by the author, with books available for purchase from The Bookworm, following the event.

The event is sponsored by the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation, which aims to support the library’s facilities, services and programs for the people of Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County and surrounding areas.

