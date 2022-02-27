Cabaret, art show planned at Harvester Lofts

An evening of cabaret fun paired with some pop art is planned at the Harvester Artist Lofts in Council Bluffs.

The show, titled “Unveiling of the Divas an an Evening of Cabaret featuring Carmelita and the International Quartet,” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on March at the lofts, 1000 S. Main St.

Carmelita de la Guardia has organized the cabaret portion of the show, while Mary Wolford, a resident of the Harvester Lofts, will be unveiling her pop art, according to organizers. Rita Rocker, international author and speaker, will be the mistress of ceremonies. Chef Silvia DeLuca, personal Italian gourmet chef, will be providing her “delicious delicacies.” Anderson Glass (across the street) has offered their parking space for attendees.

Tickets are $25. Go to eventbrite.com/e/unveiling-of-the-divas-and-an-evening-of-cabaret-tickets-271598086187? for more information.