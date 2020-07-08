Carson Community Rodeo to proceed as planned

The 43rd annual Carson Community Rodeo will go on as planned from July 30 to Aug. 1.

Carson is about a half hour east of Council Bluffs on Highway 92.

The committee met to discuss whether or not they should proceed, and organizers said they decided it would give the community something to look forward to.

“We decided it was a manageable risk,” said Brad Forristall, Carson Rodeo president. “There will be social distancing guidelines and that is the community’s responsibility, to follow those.”

Spots will be marked on the ground 6 feet apart for social distancing, extra hand sanitizer stations will be available and signs will be placed reminding people not to enter if they have been sick, feel sick or have come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Masks are encouraged, but not required.

There will be no changes to the schedule, and there will not be a decrease in the amount of tickets available for purchase, Forristall said.