Chanticleer Community Theater to open season with musical comedy

While most of us are reaching for a warmer coat, Chanticleer Community Theater is preparing to stage a production about one known for its colors.

Chanticleer will open its 2021-22 season with “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” Friday at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. Performances will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, then at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 19.

The musical comedy, with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is based on the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors. The story is told mostly through song, with the help of a narrator. Chanticleer’s production features a live pit orchestra and professional direction and choreography.

"'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' is consistently ranked as one of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most popular shows to produce,” said Director Daena Schweiger. “Just having the opportunity to finally bring this to a live audience as we slowly climb out from under the pandemic really makes me happy. The cast is amazing, the children’s ensemble has been an absolute joy to work with and to be at the helm of Chanticleer’s second production in the new performing arts center has been an honor.”

The play is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for children and students and are available at the Hoff Center Box Office, online at PACEartsIowa.org or over the phone at 712-890-5601.

