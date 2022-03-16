Chanticleer production of 'A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder' debuts March 11

PACE and Chanticleer Community Theater will present “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” through Sunday at the Hoff Family Arts Center.

The musical comedy has a mixture of wit and charm with a dash of murder as a distant heir seeks succession to a family fortune, according to Pottawattamie County Arts, Culture and Entertainment. This is the fourth of Chanticleer Theater’s main stage season.

The colorful cast is led by Zach Fisher as Monty, Karl Rohling as D’Ysquith Family, MacKenzie Zielke as Phoebe, Beth King as Sibella and Denise Putman as Miss Shingle and others.

This production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” is directed by Gary Bosanek, with Jerry Brabec as music director and choreography by Debbie Massey-Schneweis.

“The cast is amazing! This is a funny and clever show. We are having so much fun with everyone. We look forward to putting this hysterically funny, ‘whodunit’ show to the public,” Bosanek said in the release. “You’re gonna come, you’re gonna laugh, you’re gonna be surprised, and you’re going to have a great evening out at the Hoff Center. Chanticleer Theater is just wonderful to work with, we look forward to seeing everybody.”

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder” features a book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman and music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak.

The production runs through Sunday. Friday and Saturday shows will be at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday shows at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $15 for children and students, $20 for seniors and $25 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the Hoff Center Box Office, online at PACEartsIowa.org or over the phone 712-890-5601.

The Hoff Center is located at 1001 South Sixth St. in Council Bluffs. Go to PACEartsIowa.org for more information. For large groups, call 712-890-5601 for discounted rates.

This story originally ran on March 3.