Winter Jam Tour, Christian music’s biggest tour hosted by NewSong, will be at the Mid America Center on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The tour is produced by Premier Production and was founded over 20 years ago. Winter Jam will feature headliners We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp.

“We are so incredibly excited to announce that we are going to be a part of Winter Jam 2023,” We the Kingdom said in a press release. “Several of us grew up going to Winter Jam — what a powerful time to unify together and let the love and hope of God be poured out in the room over every heart each night.”

Camp is known for his songs “I Still Believe,” “I Walk by Faith” and many more.

Others on the lineup include Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, NewSong and Anne Wilson, who is the first time Dove Award-winning new artist of the year, according to a press release.

“Winter Jam has consistently ranked in Pollstar’s top tours and has taken the number one spot for several years,” the release said.

Artists Thrive Worship, Sean Be and RENEE will play at the PreJam, where Zane Black will be speaking.

“The tour has stayed true to its original mission of low donation at the door to allow as many people as possible to attend,” the release said.

Admission is $15 at the door, and tickets do not need to be purchased in advance. Jam nation doors open at 5 p.m., general admission doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The Mid America Center is located at One Arena Way. For more information visit jamtour.com.