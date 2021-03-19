Claire, a 12-year-old elephant at Omaha's zoo, is pregnant and due in 2022

Armstrong said zoo staff want to be as hands-off as possible during Claire’s delivery. But they’re crafting a solid plan for every scenario so that they’re prepared when the baby is born.

“We want to allow them to be elephants and have their baby,” she said.

Staff also will add more horizontal cables to the elephant barn enclosure so the little, wiggly calf won’t be able to squeeze through. They also will add things like mesh panels to areas in the barn, yards and transfer chutes to keep baby from getting in trouble.

Zoo staff confirmed Claire’s pregnancy by monitoring her hormone levels. An ultrasound showed a tiny set of elephant toes. This will be the first elephant birth in the Omaha zoo’s history, Armstrong said.

“I’m happy for the herd to have something they can all rally around,” Pate said.

The younger an elephant gets pregnant for the first time, the better her chances are at getting pregnant later in life, said Jason Herrick, director of reproductive sciences at the zoo. Herrick said two or three elephants are born in a typical year at zoos in North America.