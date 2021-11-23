Council Bluffs hosts first area gaming expo over weekend

“Then the Nintendo came out in 1984 and I played Super Mario Brothers, The Legend of Zelda, 10-Yard Fight, Tecmo Bowl ... and then the journey began.”

Green said he is amazed how far the technology has come since those days, as well as how big gaming’s popularity has grown, gesturing behind him to the arena stage with teams competing in a Rocket League tournament and play-by-play commentary being live streamed out to the world.

Green said the esports community is a passionate one, and he’s made many great friendships and learned many things about the industry while traveling to some of the biggest expos and conventions across the country. That’s why he was happy to be a part of MAGE in its first year.

Green said that there are many people who want to pursue a career in esports and gaming, and he noted that there is so much more than just playing the game. At Lakeland, he teaches his students to get into other industry-related areas like commentating (known as shoutcasting in the esports world), streaming, broadcast production, game design and more.

“There are different avenues for everyone in this industry,” he said.