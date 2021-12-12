Council Bluffs library hooks up with Dolly Parton's free book program

The Council Bluffs Public Library is launching a program that provides free books to children from birth to age 5.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is overseen by the Dollywood Foundation, and local participation will be funded by the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation, with support from Council Bluffs’ Downtown Kiwanis Club for publicity, said Antonia Krupicka-Smith, director of the Council Bluffs library.

“This is an international program put on and managed by Dolly Parton’s foundation,” Krupicka-Smith said. She said she heard about it from other Iowa librarians and tapped into it at other libraries she has directed.

“The whole purpose and goal is to get books into homes,” she said. “Book ownership is a huge part of early literacy.”

Once a family signs up, they will receive a copy of “The Little Engine That Could” in about six weeks, Krupicka-Smith said. The iconic story about persistence has become the program’s traditional starter.

“Regardless of age, the first book for anybody that signs up is ‘The Little Engine That Could,’” she said.

After that, the child will receive an age-appropriate book once a month until they turn 5, Krupicka-Smith said. The Dollywood Foundation maintains a database of children in the program and selects age-appropriate books for each one.

“If they sign up when that baby is born, they can receive books for five years,” she said. “That’s a lot of books!”

The program is free to residents of zip codes 51501 and 51503 because of funding by the Council Bluffs Public Library Foundation. The library will administer the program locally.

Exposure to books at an early age helps ensure that children will be ready to learn — and ready to learn through printed materials — when they are old enough to attend kindergarten, Krupicka-Smith said.

Families who reside in the required zip codes can register for the program at councilbluffslibrary.org/imaginationlibrary. There is no charge to participate.

