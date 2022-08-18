Council Bluffs Parks and Rec to host third annual Block Party in Bayliss Park

This year’s Block Party in Bayliss Park — hosted by Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation — will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The free, community-wide event will feature games, face painting, balloon art and a children’s concert, according to a press release from the city.

“This event is a great way for families to get outside and enjoy an afternoon of kid-friendly entertainment at the park,” Council Bluffs Recreation and Events Manager Daniel Bettmann said.

The party starts at 1 p.m. with special superheroic guests Batman and Captain America, and Mirabel and Isabela from the animated Disney film “Encanto.”

Free bottled water and soda, donated by Hy-Vee, will be available, and Blue Penguin Shaved Ice and Jimmy’s Hot Dog Cart will be peddling their wares on-site as well.

This year’s Block Party kids’ concert is a performance by Latin Grammy-winning 123 Andrés — husband and wife duo Andrés and Christina — whose songs mix Spanish and English and are sure to get families dancing and singing along.

Andrés grew up in Bogotá, Colombia, and learned how to play the guitar from his father at an early age. He had his first studio experience at age 8, and from there he went on to earn a doctorate in music and won the National Composition Contest in Colombia for one of his early songs.

Christina grew up in the Midwest in a Spanish-speaking immigrant family from Colombia. Her love for the stage started when her mom signed her up for theater and dance as a child. After college, she worked in the classroom as a public school teacher and received a master’s in education. When she joined 123 Andrés, she found her calling in teaching through music.

The Block Party will take place from 1-5 p.m. on the west side of Bayliss Park, with 123 Andrés taking the stage at 3 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and blankets, and are encouraged to arrive early to claim a spot in front of the dome.

For additional details, and regular updates, search for @CityofCB on Facebook.