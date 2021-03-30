Council Bluffs Public Library programs

Game On with Music

Aaron Barker, Crystal Burns and Jennifer Walter from the Des Moines Gamer Symphony Orchestra (DMGSO) are coming to the library — virtually — on Monday at 6:30 p.m. for “Game On with Music.”

The presentation will cover the diversity of music that is created for video games, and how ensembles have performed the music — including DMGSO.

“From 8-bit beats to glorious symphonies, the music of video games has helped paint fantastical worlds of our collective imagination since gaming’s early days,” the release said.

An interactive trivia game as well as many music clips will be a part of the presentation.

This program will be held in Meeting Room B at the Council Bluffs Public Library. The presentations will also be available to see over Zoom.

The program is free to the public but reservations are required and can be made at 712-323-7553 ext. 132. Masks must be worn at all times in the library.