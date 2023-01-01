County attorney by day, Deadhead by night

When Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber wants to relax and let his hair down, he does what anyone in his position would do — he goes to a bar, grabs a microphone and belts out Grateful Dead tunes with his aptly-named cover band, Touch of Grey.

Growing up, Wilber performed in his church and high school choirs, and he put himself through law school as a singing waiter at a diner in Sacramento called Max’s Opera Café.

“That’s one of the best ways I could make money,” Wilber said. “I couldn’t wait tables worth a crap, but I could sing, so they taught me how to wait tables.”

Upon his return to Iowa, Wilber returned to singing in a church choir at Carson United Methodist Church, and after he was first elected as county attorney in 2002, he was part of a Christian singing duo that performed in coffee shops around the metro area.

Music has always been a passion for Wilber, though it was moved to the back burner when he and his wife Lisa started a family.

“Music sort of, I don’t wanna say fell away, but, you know, when I’m dealing with three active kids that are all in different school activities, that was a priority,” Wilber said.

It wasn’t until his youngest started driving that Wilber had the kind of free time where his passion for music was able to bubble back up to the surface.

“I’d been singing at church for 20 years, I’d done sort of the musicals and that stuff, I just wanna do something different,” Wilber said.

In October 2018 Wilber approached his good friend of many years, guitarist John Scherle, and asked what he thought about starting “a Grateful Dead-flavored band.”

“He just came up one day and he says, ‘I got this idea doing a Jimmy Buffett-Grateful Dead kind of mashup thing,’” Scherle said. “And I said, well, I don’t know about the Jimmy Buffet angle, but I said The Dead would be fun. I said, ‘I used to listen to them.’”

Wilber, who got into the Grateful Dead in the 1980s while at college in Connecticut, said that he appreciates the variety of influences the Grateful Dead pulled from to create their music, and dispels the notion that all Deadheads are also potheads.

“It’s weird, it’s different,” Wilber said. “They’ve got a lot of different influences, whether it’s jazz, blues, bluegrass, rock, country. There’s a lot for people that think it’s just a bunch of dope-smoking hippies. I mean, there is that, for sure. But, musically, it’s weird and complex.”

Wilber and Scherle had performed together at Carson United Methodist Church for a number of years, and Wilber knew that Scherle, who, after six decades of playing in local rock bands was inducted into the Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Music Association Hall of Fame in 2016, obviously had the chops.

With Scherle on guitar and Wilber on lead vocals, the band still needed a few more members before it would become a real thing. Thankfully, Scherle knew some guys, and within two months, the group that would become Touch of Grey had their first practice.

That first iteration of the band lasted about two years, before real life got in the way. Their bassist moved to Wyoming and their drummer moved back to his hometown in Nebraska, and the guy they had gotten to play keyboard just plain didn’t work out.

Luckily, the musician they had originally asked to play keyboard, DaVal Johnson, was available, and Scherle turned to an old buddy, Sandy Steckman, to play bass. And, wouldn’t you know it, Steckman, who had worked at the Facebook data center in Sarpy County before retirement, had a coworker who played drums.

“We’re like, ‘we’ll try it out,’” Wilber said. “And so we got together and jammed, and we’re like, ‘wow.’ I mean, they’re solid. They’re very tasty players. They’re just fun to play with.”

Suddenly, the band was back.

“It was good timing for me,” Steckman said. “I had just retired in September of ‘20, and then I get a reach out in January from a guy I’ve known 45 years. He said, ‘Hey, you still playing? Do you know a drummer?’ ‘Well, yeah, I do.’ So I had just retired, and I brought the drummer along and we both started playing, and the chemistry was just instant.”

Up to this point, the band was comprised of older guys, guys in their 50s and 70s — “We joke, ‘live classic rock, only mostly dead,’” Wilber said — their new drummer, Josh Mason, is in his thirties.

“It is funny because they’ll be like, ‘Oh, remember back and such and such, you know, when you know who, this person was in town, or you know, this band was really hot in the area,’” Mason said. “And I’m like, yeah, I wasn’t born yet.”

Mason said that he enjoys being the youngest member of a band that mainly plays music from before he was born. His youthful exuberance is infectious.

“Some of the guys have mentioned it, but I think, too, I bring a little bit of a spark,” he said. “You know, whereas a lot of these guys have been gigging and playing for, you know, ever, longer than I’ve been alive, a lot of this stuff is new and fresh to me. So, it’s been said around the band that the excitement I get out of the experiences, out of learning the new material, it helps really ignite the rest of the band and provides excitement for them, too.”

Mason credits his love for music to his dad, who played in local bands in the ‘80s, and his brother, who was the drummer for a hard rock band called Trippin Default.

“He was a really excellent drummer,” Mason said. “He instilled a really good passion for drumming in me.”

Sadly, Mason’s brother, Jason, was afflicted with Huntington’s disease, which inevitably killed him.

“I drum on his kit for every show and I think about him often,” Mason said. “It’s kind of cool for me to be able to take this experience and channel some of the things that he instilled in me at a young age.”

While named for a well-known Grateful Dead song, Wilber said that Touch of Grey plays more than just The Dead. They also play music from what Wilber calls Dead-adjacent bands.

“We sort of came up with a concept of, let’s play Grateful Dead and let’s try to have a tie-in with most of our songs,” he said. “So most of the tunes we play, I’d say 85%, are tunes that are either Grateful Dead originals, songs Grateful Dead covered or songs by artists they shared the stage with.”

And, with 30 years of touring under their belts, the Grateful Dead shared the stage with a lot of bands.

“They played a lot of music of their own, they covered a lot of music, and they played with a lot of artists,” Wilber said. “I mean, they had Sting open up for them on a tour. Tom Petty opened up for them on a tour. They played on the stage with Creedence Clearwater Revival and Jackson Brown. So there’s a lot of songs that we can play that I think a lot of people know.”

Wilber is quick to point out, though, that he’s not necessarily interested in playing radio hits.

“We want to play Van Morrison, right, but we don’t want to do ‘Brown Eyed Girl’ because everybody does that,” Wilber said. “So we do ‘Into the Mystic’ or ‘Domino.’ You know, we’ll do different tunes that they do.”

Wilber enjoys playing a band’s deep cuts, songs that maybe weren’t hit singles, but still well known.

“What we sort of like is to play a song and people go, ‘Oh man, I totally forgot about that. That’s a good tune,’” he said.

Touch of Grey generally plays in bars in and around the Omaha metro area, places within a few hours’ drive. And they usually only play two shows a month, despite being offered gigs more often.

“My wife would kill me,” Wilber said. “Lisa and I have the agreement, twice a month.

“We could play literally every Friday, Saturday, if we wanted to. I mean, we get a lot of interest that we have to just turn down. It’s just tough to squeeze it in. Josh has got young kids. Mine are older, like, I’m the next youngest of the group, so that shows you how old we are. My youngest is in college. And so I think Josh’s wife is on the same page as my wife — a couple times a month, they’re fine. Rehearse a couple times. it’s all good.”

So far, Touch of Grey’s biggest show was at Stinson Park in September 2022, when they opened for ‘70s music cover band PetRock at the first annual Boomstock festival, sponsored by Boomer Radio.

“We picked 12 songs, didn’t do much Grateful Dead for that one, it was sort of Dead-light,” Wilber said. “But we got to play in front of, like, 4,000 people, which for me is a big deal.”

The other members of Touch of Grey were equally psyched to play in front of such a large audience.

“Thousands of people, what an awesome opportunity, you know? Getting to open up for PetRock, yeah, that was neat,” Mason said. “That was such a good opportunity and a bucket list item for me.”

When asked what they enjoy most about being in the band, every member of Touch of Grey gave one of two replies:

1) The camaraderie you form with bandmates

“I’ve been in bands all my life, like, you know, for 50 years, 60 years, literally. And you can never tell when something is going to click, you know, it’s just kind of, it’s organic,” Scherle said. “You get a bunch of guys together and you know something will sound good or something won’t work at all. This is one of those bands that just seem to click. It just has the right chemistry. The guys are compatible, they’re talented. It’s just funny how a band works ‘cause I’ve been in a lot of ‘em, but this one just has an interesting feel to it and it just clicks, and so that’s why it’s a lot of fun, you know?”

2) Performing in front of an audience

“That’s what’s fun for us is when you get through to the folks in the crowd,” Steckman said. “And you’ve reached them at a level and they really are loving it and appreciating it. It’s very symbiotic, the crowd gives you energy and then you give it back.

“There’s not enough joy in the world anymore. Too much grief and too much intensity and things to get upset about by watching the news or whatever. And then people come and watch us and they get away from that and they smile.”

Wilber said he and the other members of the band don’t want it to become anything more than a fun hobby. He already has one job, and isn’t looking for another.

“I’m like, I got a serious day job, obviously, and it’s not always a happy one. In fact, almost never is it a happy one,” Wilber said. “So I like being around happy stuff, you know, and playing music and watching people smile and dance and just have a good time, for me, it’s cathartic.”

Touch of Grey took the month of December off to rest and recharge for the new year. Their first gig of 2023 is Saturday, Jan. 7, at Maloney’s Irish Pub on the 100 Block, followed by a show at The Dock on Jan. 23.

Touch of Grey’s upcoming schedule, along with photos and video from past performances, can be found on their Facebook page, facebook.com/touchofgreymidwest.