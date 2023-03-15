Concert-goers will hear something original Friday at The Arts Center at Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road, Council Bluffs.

The Dallas String Quartet will perform its eclectic blend of classical and pop music at 7:30 p.m. on the mainstage in the Frank Fauble Theater.

The DSQ is an ensemble that uses both traditional and electric string instruments, with accompaniment by drums and guitar, according to a press release. The group has been described as a fusion of contemporary classical and pop and is known for its renditions of everything from Guns N’ Roses “Sweet Child O’ Mine” to Camila Cabello’s “Senorita” to their collaboration, “You Are the Reason,” with The Piano Guys. It calls itself an American Classical Crossover ensemble.

No wonder a Wall Street Journal reviewer wrote, “This is not your grandmother’s string quartet!”

That’s what makes Friday’s event a “great concert for families with kids,” according to founder and leader Ion Zanca.

“It’s a good way for them to see that violins can be used for something other than Beethoven — something classical,” he said.

Zanca, a composer and violist, came to the United States from Romania in 2002 and founded the group in 2007 with some musicians he met while attending Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

“I come from a musical family,” he said. “My parents are musicians, my grandparents are musicians.”

Although his background in Romania was in classical music, members envisioned a crossover ensemble from the beginning, he said.

“We always loved combining classical with pop music,” he said. “Our concerts start with traditional, and then we get more modern as we go along. After intermission, we go electric.”

That’s also when drums and guitar are added to the mix.

DSQ has performed for Presidents Obama and Bush, the college football playoffs and NBA and NFL organizations. Its cover of Katy Perry’s “Firework” was featured on “American Idol.” The cross-genre ensemble was requested for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding.

In October 2021, DSQ’s album “Love Always” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Chart (in both Classical Crossover Albums and Classical Albums). The group is also featured on the 2023 Grammy-nominated album, “The Passenger,” by Cheryl B. Englehardt.

Besides Zanca, the core group is composed of violinists Valory Hight and and Melissa Priller and bassist Young Heo. Priller has experience playing many styles and has been featured on several of the group’s recordings and videos. Heo, a jazz bassist, has played with Ellis Marsalis, Adonis Rose, Delfaeyo Marsalis, Stefan Karlsson and Bernard Wright and has recorded more than 20 albums.

Tickets start at $31 and are available at artscenter.iwcc.edu.