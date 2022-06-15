 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

De la Guardia and her quartet to perform at General Dodge House

  • 0
dodge_house__landing_page_83386_med.jpg

The Historic General Dodge House, 605 S. Third St.

 COURTESY THOMAS EMMETT, HISTORIC GENERAL DODGE HOUSE

Time is running out to buy tickets for the Carmelita de la Guardia & the International Quartet concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Historic General Dodge House.

De la Guardia, a talented singer and pianist who has performed in Carnegie Hall, will entertain with her quartet in the ballroom at the Historic General Dodge House. She was named Amazing Heartland Woman of the Year, and the Mrs. Nebraska Performing Arts Award was named in her honor.

The event will include appetizers, wine and refreshments.

Tickets are $20 for Dodge House members and $25 for non-members. To purchase tickets, go to the Dodge House website at dodgehouse.org, open the event calendar and click on Carmelita on June 18.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Justin Bieber 'leaning on his faith' following Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert