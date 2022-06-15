De la Guardia and her quartet to perform at General Dodge House

Time is running out to buy tickets for the Carmelita de la Guardia & the International Quartet concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Historic General Dodge House.

De la Guardia, a talented singer and pianist who has performed in Carnegie Hall, will entertain with her quartet in the ballroom at the Historic General Dodge House. She was named Amazing Heartland Woman of the Year, and the Mrs. Nebraska Performing Arts Award was named in her honor.

The event will include appetizers, wine and refreshments.

Tickets are $20 for Dodge House members and $25 for non-members. To purchase tickets, go to the Dodge House website at dodgehouse.org, open the event calendar and click on Carmelita on June 18.

