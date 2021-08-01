A full school day of family favorites

Each school day calls for a multitude of meals and snacks to make sure little learners are energized for time spent in the classroom, playing with friends and completing their homework. From breakfast to dinner and sweet rewards after a long day of educational activities, it’s important to keep the family on schedule with favorite recipes.

These options for a simple quiche that’ll almost certainly leave leftovers for the week, tasty tacos with a cheeseburger twist and cream-filled cookies offer delicious ways to keep your loved ones full and happy.

Say Goodbye to Basic Breakfast

The same old breakfast routine week after week can become tiresome and dull, especially for little ones.

It’s time to add something new to the table with fresh ingredients and simple instructions to enhance the start to busy weekdays. Try this recipe for an Easy Breakfast Quiche that is sure to have your senses swirling with every bite while fueling kiddos for the day ahead.

Easy Breakfast Quiche

Servings: 12