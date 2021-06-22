Biden congratulates retiring Davenport bar owner

DAVENPORT — Jeno Berta, the 83-year-old man who is retiring and selling his Davenport bar, said he has been living the American dream since he came here in the 1950s, but that a recent surprise was something that he “could never have dreamed.”

Berta recently received a letter of congratulations from President Joe Biden.

“I already framed it,” Berta beamed.

Berta owns and operates Jeno’s Little Hungary in northwest Davenport. He recently decided to retire and sell the bar after more than three decades in the business.

Berta has been active in Democratic politics, and his bar became a popular destination for elected officials and candidates — including Joe Biden. The two bonded over a powerful connection: their sons served together in the U.S. military in Iraq in 2009. A framed photograph of Beau Biden and Jeno M. Berta (Berta’s son, who has the same first name) hangs on the wall of Berta’s bar.

In a letter on official White House letterhead dated June 17, Biden congratulated Barta on his retirement and thanked Berta for making him feel welcome when he visited Jeno’s Little Hungary.