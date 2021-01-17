Exploring Home: Delicious soups in Council Bluffs

January is the best time of the year to eat lots and lots of soup.

It’s cold outside, we could all use some extra comfort food and it happens to be national soup month.

Help support our local restaurant industry by ordering your favorite soup to-go.

Purchasing from local restaurants means that you are helping support your community members, neighbors and friends.

Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique

The white chicken chili at Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique has been described many times as “out of this world!” The soup is made with hearty beans, tender chicken and a creamy broth and makes for a perfect cold-weather lunch.

LPL’s Restaurant and Pub

LPL’s well-known homemade chili is served daily in either a cup or bowl and is a delicious take on a classic chili recipe. Made with ground beef, beans and a homemade blend of seasoning, you’ll keep coming back for more.

They also offer an additional homemade soup of the day every day, so be sure to ask when you call to order.

China Wok