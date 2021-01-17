Exploring Home: Delicious soups in Council Bluffs

January is the best time of the year to eat lots and lots of soup.
It’s cold outside, we could all use some extra comfort food and it happens to be national soup month.
Help support our local restaurant industry by ordering your favorite soup to-go.
Purchasing from local restaurants means that you are helping support your community members, neighbors and friends.
Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique
The white chicken chili at Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique has been described many times as “out of this world!” The soup is made with hearty beans, tender chicken and a creamy broth and makes for a perfect cold-weather lunch.
LPL’s Restaurant and Pub
LPL’s well-known homemade chili is served daily in either a cup or bowl and is a delicious take on a classic chili recipe. Made with ground beef, beans and a homemade blend of seasoning, you’ll keep coming back for more.
They also offer an additional homemade soup of the day every day, so be sure to ask when you call to order.
China Wok
Locals can’t get enough of the hot and sour soup at China Wok. The soup is a perfect combination of spicy and savory in a deliciously seasoned broth. It pairs perfectly with an entrée like orange chicken but is also great on its own.
The Salty Dog Bar & Grill
Buffalo chicken is a very popular and delicious flavor combination. At The Salty Dog Bar and Grill, they offer a buffalo chicken soup that is to die for. This cream-based chicken soup is made with homemade buffalo sauce and topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Yum!
La Carreta Rosa
La Carreta Rosa is a local authentic Mexican restaurant located in the Historic Haymarket District. They offer all the best authentic dishes as well as a chicken tortilla soup that all of the locals rave about.
This may be one of CB’s best-hidden secrets. Go check them out and spread the word.
Cellar19 Wine & Deli
Cellar 19 is a great local deli option. They offer a soup of the day and their soups pair perfectly with their tasty handmade salads and sandwiches.
Did I miss your favorite soup spot in Council Bluffs? I would love to hear from you. Send me an email at eschwaller@unleashcb.com.
For a complete list of restaurants in Council Bluffs, please visit UnleashCB.com/eat/.