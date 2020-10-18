Festive fall beverages in Council Bluffs

Enjoy the spicy and sweet tastes of fall!
Fall is finally here and so are our favorite festive beverages. Whether you prefer a hot caffeinated drink or a festival fall brew, there are so many options in Council Bluffs. As an added bonus, visiting local restaurants helps support the employment of your friends and neighbors.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages:
1. Em & Liv’s Hard Bean Coffee
Visit Em & Liv’s on the Historic 100 Block and try out one of their festive drinks. They offer warm options such as the Maple Bacon Latte, Pumpkin Pie or White Chocolate Mocha. Or try one of their delicious frappes with fall flare; Sugared Pumpkin or Caramel Apple. You will not be disappointed.
2. Nutrition 712
If you’re searching for a delicious fall drink but want it to be nutritious, look no further. Nutrition 712 serves a variety of healthy shakes and teas. This fall season they are offering a HOCUS POCUS tea and a Pumpkin Spice Shake.
3. Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique
Located across from the Council Bluffs Public Library, Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique is offering a variety of festive fall drinks this season. They have the fan-favorite chai latte, an apple cinnamon cider, and even a maple bourbon pecan drink. You’ll also want to check out their Frankenstein smoothie made from bananas, mango, spinach, blueberries and served with water or milk.
Alcoholic Beverages
1. Full Fledged Brewing Co.
Full Fledged Brewing Co, Council Bluff’s first and only brewery is offering a new pumpkin beer called Pepe Maxima (pictured). This ale is made with 100% pumpkin puree and it’s sure to get you in the fall spirit. Coming soon they will also be tapping Larry’s Berries which is a fruit beer made with locally grown Aronia berries. This limited release brew has a beautiful color and delicious finish.
2. McCormicks 1894 Bar (Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center)
Located inside of the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, McCormick’s 1894 Bar serves up unique cocktails on the first floor. This fall they are serving a Pumpkin Spice White Russian made with Titos Vodka, Kahlua, pumpkin spice creamer, cinnamon and a cinnamon stick garnish. Be sure to grab one the next time you visit the building.
3. 712 eat + drink
Wilsons Orchard Hard Cider.
A festive fall beverage guide wouldn’t be complete without a hard cider mention. 712 eat + drink has Wilsons Orchard Hard Cider on tap. This cider comes from Wilson’s Orchard & Farm in Iowa City and is the perfect beverage to enjoy on the patio on a cool fall evening.
4.Barley’s
Check out numerous fall beverages on tap at Barleys. They have the malty caramel Festbier from Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City, Oktoberfest from Exile Brewing Company in Des Moines and a full-bodied brown Pumpkin Ale from Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Milton, DE. You’ll be impressed with their festive selections.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!