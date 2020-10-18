Festive fall beverages in Council Bluffs

Enjoy the spicy and sweet tastes of fall!

Fall is finally here and so are our favorite festive beverages. Whether you prefer a hot caffeinated drink or a festival fall brew, there are so many options in Council Bluffs. As an added bonus, visiting local restaurants helps support the employment of your friends and neighbors.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages:

1. Em & Liv’s Hard Bean Coffee

Visit Em & Liv’s on the Historic 100 Block and try out one of their festive drinks. They offer warm options such as the Maple Bacon Latte, Pumpkin Pie or White Chocolate Mocha. Or try one of their delicious frappes with fall flare; Sugared Pumpkin or Caramel Apple. You will not be disappointed.

2. Nutrition 712

If you’re searching for a delicious fall drink but want it to be nutritious, look no further. Nutrition 712 serves a variety of healthy shakes and teas. This fall season they are offering a HOCUS POCUS tea and a Pumpkin Spice Shake.

3. Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique