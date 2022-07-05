Glenwood nutritionist opens cafe and boutique in downtown Council Bluffs

If you circulate in downtown Council Bluffs, you may have noticed a change at the former Wenday’s Kitchen Boutique in the Park Building at 500 Willow Ave.

Pam Carter of Glenwood purchased the business from Wenday Cooper and reopened it on March 22 as Stella & Irene’s Café and Boutique. The shop is named after Carter’s two grandmothers.

The café is a new venture for Carter, who has worked as a dietitian for many years and still provides part-time services to several long-term care facilities on contract. Her family also runs a food truck.

“I had always wanted to open a restaurant,” she said. “Then when this opened up, I came over here — and I loved the place, and I felt it was where I was meant to be. We didn’t know each other before. I just always followed her on Facebook.”

Cooper put the business up for sale because she was ready for a change, she said.

“When I opened this in 2020, I always knew this was only going to be for a season, because I like to change things up,” she said. “I found the perfect person” to take it over. “I had six people interested in buying, and when Pam walked in the door, I knew she was the one.”

Cooper now operates Wenday’s Cupcakes & Culinary Adventures and caters to homes and businesses, as well as offering cooking and spirituality classes.

The two women have collaborated on the café’s transition to Stella & Irene’s, Cooper said.

“We just believe in helping each other,” she said. “We don’t see this as competition at all.”

The establishment retains virtually all of its former menu, merchandise and ambience — and still sells some of Cooper’s baked goods. The intimate café, with attractive seating for 28 inside and about a half-dozen outside, offers gourmet sandwiches, salads, baked goods and desserts, coffee, smoothies and custom orders.

“I love fresh, light, healthy food,” Carter said.

In addition, the shop continues to offer home décor and specialty items.

“I kept pretty much the same theme, so people can look, shop, eat and drink,” Carter said.

“It’s still home for me, too — she cultivates that environment,” Cooper said.

Cooper will offer the class “Charcuterie and Tasting” from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 29 at Stella & Irene’s and “Wenday’s Autumn Soups” from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Stella & Irene’s Café and Boutique is available for bridal showers and other private parties, Carter said. To book the venue or place an order, call 712-796-4114 or email stellaandirenes@yahoo.com.

Stella & Irene’s Café and Boutique is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.