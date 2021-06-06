Iowa wineries hope a busy summer will help them rebound from 2020

The division issued 66 on-premise permits for native wines in fiscal 2020 compared to 96 in fiscal 2019.

After a “really hard” year, some Iowa winery owners are seeking to sell their operations, said Nicole Eilers, marketing director for the Iowa Wine Growers Association.

“I haven’t heard of any that had to close permanently because of COVID, but there are a few looking to find the next succession of winery owners,” she said.

Eilers said she was impressed by the tenacity of Iowa winery owners during the pandemic. Many sought forgivable loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program to keep paying workers — who often are the owners themselves — and they sought new ways to serve Iowa customers, she said.

House File 766, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds May 10, allows a third party, such as Grubhub or DoorDash, to deliver alcoholic beverages. Another bill, House File 768, permits Iowa wineries, breweries and distilleries to have a second retail location in addition to their winery.