Iowan of the Day program returns for state fair

With the 2021 Iowa State Fair coming up, nominations for Iowan of the Day are now open.

The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation said it is excited to bring back this tradition after not having a fair in 2020. The foundation partners will Cookies Food Products for the program.

Ten Iowans around the state will be honored for their strong dedication to their community, outstanding character and work ethic, personal achievement, as well as showing an exceptional sense of Iowa pride, a press release said.

Nominations are due by July 1 and nominees must live in Iowa. The state fair will start on Aug. 12 and last through Aug. 22.

Written nominations must be less than 300 words and can include information about service activities, education, career, leadership positions, awards and honors, family, accomplishments and anything else the nominee feels could enhance their nomination.

Winners will receive a day of recognition at the fair — including an introduction on the Anne & Bill Riley Stage — four Iowa State Fair admission tickets, four grandstand concert tickets on their day, privilege to use the Iowan of the Day golf cart, VIP parking, accommodations at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown and $200 cash, the release said.