Photos: Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Council Bluffs
20210318_new_stpatricksday_1

Jen Tiarks, left, and her neighbor, Ray Brennan, are dressed for the occasion as they celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Glory Days Sports Bar & Grill on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Tiarks celebrated her birthday, in addition to Wednesday’s festivities, and spent the afternoon with friends and family. Bars were closed for the holiday last year during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and patrons said they were happy to be able to get out and celebrate this time around.
20210318_new_stpatricksday_2

The festively-dressed Leslie Casson, left, and Charlie McCarthy raise their beers for a toast at Lincoln’s Pub while bar hopping on the 100 Block to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bars were closed for the holiday last year during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and patrons said they were happy to be able to get out and celebrate this time around.
20210318_new_stpatricksday_3

Clockwise from bottom right, Carrie Frasch, Kim and Rick Gibson, Nate Connealy, Rachel Muse and Tracy Connealy pose for a selfie as they celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Barley’s on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bars were closed for the holiday last year during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and patrons said they were happy to be able to get out and celebrate this time around.
20210318_new_stpatricksday_4

Green beer flows at Barley’s as patrons celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bars were closed for the holiday last year during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and patrons said they were happy to be able to get out and celebrate this time around.
20210318_new_stpatricksday_5

Patrick Diggs, center, adjusts his festive hat while having a drink with Aaron Russell, left, and Tiffany Ferrer, right, as they celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at T’z Sports Pub on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bars were closed for the holiday last year during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and patrons said they were happy to be able to get out and celebrate this time around.
20210318_new_stpatricksday_6

A festively-dressed Charlie McCarthy sips a beer at Lincoln’s Pub while bar hopping on the 100 Block to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bars were closed for the holiday last year during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and patrons said they were happy to be able to get out and celebrate this time around.

20210318_new_stpatricksday_7

20210318_new_stpatricksday_8

Ray Brennan’s festive garb gets some attention as he celebrates St. Patrick’s Day at Glory Days Sports Bar & Grill on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bars were closed for the holiday last year during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and patrons said they were happy to be able to get out and celebrate this time around.
20210318_new_stpatricksday_9

From left, Retired CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs nurses Nancy Orth, Deb Janecek, Jane Whalen, Theresa Smith, Rose Lauver and Sally Casey pose for a photo as they celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Barley’s on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The group said they’ve been getting together to celebrate the holiday for more than 20 years. Bars were closed for the holiday last year during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and patrons said they were happy to be able to get out and celebrate this time around.
20210318_new_stpatricksday_10

From left, Aaron Russell, Patrick Diggs and Tiffany Ferrer toast their drinks as they celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at T’z Sports Pub on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bars were closed for the holiday last year during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and patrons said they were happy to be able to get out and celebrate this time around.
20210318_new_stpatricksday_11

Sally Myers is dressed for the occasion while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Glory Days Sports Bar & Grill on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bars were closed for the holiday last year during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and patrons said they were happy to be able to get out and celebrate this time around.
20210318_new_stpatricksday_12

Dawn Landon is dressed for the occasion while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Glory Days Sports Bar & Grill on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bars were closed for the holiday last year during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and patrons said they were happy to be able to get out and celebrate this time around.
20210318_new_stpatricksday_13

Tom and Kim McLaughlin are dressed for the occasion as they stroll toward the 100 Block to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Bars were closed for the holiday last year during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and patrons said they were happy to be able to get out and celebrate this time around.
